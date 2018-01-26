Catholic World News

CELAM backs Venezuelan bishops against government accusations

January 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin American bishops’ conference CELAN has given its support to Venezuelan bishops who have been accused of inciting hostility to the government. CELAM applauded the Venezuelan bishops for their “prophetic perspective,” and underlined the need for action to address the nation’s crisis, which has caused “hunger, malnutrition, lack of medicines and medical supplies, together with serious violations of human rights.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.