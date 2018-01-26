Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishops’ leader sees ‘so much desperation’

January 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Venezuelan Catholic bishops’ conference has said that there is “so much desperation” among the country’s people because the government has seized most of the nation’s wealth. Bishop José Luis Azuaje said that shortages of food and medicine are made more severe because the government, refusing to acknowledge the crisis, will not allow humanitarian aid. He reported that 2 million people have fled Venezuela for security.

