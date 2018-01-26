Catholic World News
Portuguese archdiocese says divorced-and-remarried may receive Communion
January 26, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: In extended guidelines on the implementation of Amoris Laetitia, the Archdiocese of Braga, Portugal, has said that Catholics who are divorced and remarried may receive the Eucharist after a 6-month process of “discernment.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
