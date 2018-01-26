Catholic World News

Portuguese archdiocese says divorced-and-remarried may receive Communion

January 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: In extended guidelines on the implementation of Amoris Laetitia, the Archdiocese of Braga, Portugal, has said that Catholics who are divorced and remarried may receive the Eucharist after a 6-month process of “discernment.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.