Catholic World News

Dutch archbishop says Pope must clarify Amoris Laetitia

January 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Wim Eijk of Utrecht has said that Pope Francis must clarify the teaching of Amoris Laetitia, particularly on the question of whether divorced-and-remarried Catholics may receive Communion. The archbishop pointed to the contradictory rulings of different bishops’ conferences on that issue. “What is true in Place A cannot suddenly be false in Place B,” he said.

