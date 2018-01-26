Catholic World News
Dutch archbishop says Pope must clarify Amoris Laetitia
January 26, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Wim Eijk of Utrecht has said that Pope Francis must clarify the teaching of Amoris Laetitia, particularly on the question of whether divorced-and-remarried Catholics may receive Communion. The archbishop pointed to the contradictory rulings of different bishops’ conferences on that issue. “What is true in Place A cannot suddenly be false in Place B,” he said.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
