Irish government threatens to cut funding for Church counseling over homosexual issues

January 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Irish government has suggested that public support for a marriage-counseling agency sponsored by the country’s Catholic bishops could be cut off, if the agency does not provide equal service for homosexual couples. Without government funding the agency might be forced out of business.

