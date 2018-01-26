Catholic World News

Irish bishop fears referendum could give government ‘blank check’ on abortion

January 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Irish bishops' conference

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Kevin Doran of Elphin has warned that a national referendum on abortion could leave human life without protection. In a pastoral message, Bishop Doran—who chairs the Irish bishops’ bioethics committee—said that the proposed vote would make it impossible “to claim the right to life as a fundamental human right for anybody.” The result, he warned, could be pressure for legal euthanasia of the elderly and infirm.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.