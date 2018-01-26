Catholic World News

Ukrainian primate: Vatican-Moscow accords to end violence still not taking effect

January 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the leader of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, told an interviewer that agreements between the Holy See and the Orthodox Patriarchate of Moscow, promising cooperation to end the fighting in Ukraine, “still do not function.” The Ukrainian prelate said that the violence in his country has produced a great humanitarian crisis which the world still does not recognize.

