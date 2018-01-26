Catholic World News
US Senate to vote on Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act
January 26, 2018
» Continue to this story on Human Life Action
CWN Editor's Note: The House of Representatives passed the legislation, endorsed by the US bishops’ conference, in a 237-189 vote in October (roll call).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!