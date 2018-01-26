Catholic World News

Faith leaders ask government to revise Canada Summer Jobs program requirements

January 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has issued a statement criticizing “the obvious and regrettable infringement of freedom of conscience and religion” in matters related to abortion, homosexuality, and gender identity.

