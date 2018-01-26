Catholic World News

Indonesian president addresses Catholic university students

January 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An Indonesian president for the first time has given the opening address at the conference of Catholic university students. The nation of 261 million is 87% Muslim, 7% Protestant, and 3% Catholic. Indonesia is the world’s 4th-most populous country and has more Muslims than any other nation; President Joko Widodo is thus one of the world’s most influential Muslims.

