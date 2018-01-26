Catholic World News
Papal encouragement for Brazil’s basic ecclesial communities
January 26, 2018
Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Secretary of State said that Pope Francis hoped his encouragement will foster a “new zeal for evangelization” in small Christian communities.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
