Catholic World News
OAS leader: a presidential election would lead Venezuela to 6 more years of dictatorship
January 26, 2018
» Continue to this story on Miami Herald
CWN Editor's Note: The Organization of American States (OAS), founded in 1948, has 35 member nations. L’Osservatore Romano (January 26 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!