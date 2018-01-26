Catholic World News

January 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (January 26 Italian edition) devoted its most prominent front-page coverage to this story.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!