Cardinal Zen hand-delivers plea to Pontiff: recognize threat to Chinese Church

January 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen “lined up in the cold” in St. Peter’s Square to deliver a message to Pope Francis from China’s “underground” Catholics, pleading with the Pontiff to recognize the dangers in current Vatican negotiations with Beijing. Cardinal Zen, the retired Bishop of Hong Kong, has frequently complained that Vatican negotiators are too anxious to strike an accord that would give the government control over the Church in China.

