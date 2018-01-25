Action Alert!
It's Pledge Month! ~ Between 1/15 and 2/15, make a small donation & check the Sustaining Member option to make it a monthly pledge.
Catholic World News

Venezuelan government announces elections, ignoring opposition calls for guarantees

January 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro has announced plans for elections on April 30, brushing aside opposition leaders’ pleas for guarantees that the vote would be free and fair. The government and opposition leaders had been engaged in sporadic negotiations on the conditions needed for democratic elections. International observers quickly condemned the government’s unilateral move.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Nicholas and Alexandra