Venezuelan government announces elections, ignoring opposition calls for guarantees
January 25, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The government of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro has announced plans for elections on April 30, brushing aside opposition leaders’ pleas for guarantees that the vote would be free and fair. The government and opposition leaders had been engaged in sporadic negotiations on the conditions needed for democratic elections. International observers quickly condemned the government’s unilateral move.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
