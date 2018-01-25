Catholic World News

Venezuelan government announces elections, ignoring opposition calls for guarantees

January 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro has announced plans for elections on April 30, brushing aside opposition leaders’ pleas for guarantees that the vote would be free and fair. The government and opposition leaders had been engaged in sporadic negotiations on the conditions needed for democratic elections. International observers quickly condemned the government’s unilateral move.

