Pope joins Lutheran delegation to conclude Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

January 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis called upon all Christians to be instruments of peace, as he joined with a delegation from the Finnish Lutheran Church in a prayer service concluding the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

