Pope joins Lutheran delegation to conclude Week of Prayer for Christian Unity
January 25, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis called upon all Christians to be instruments of peace, as he joined with a delegation from the Finnish Lutheran Church in a prayer service concluding the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
