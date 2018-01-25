Catholic World News

Vatican to release catechetical series preparing for World Meeting of Families

January 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the prefect of the dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life, presided at a January 25 press conference to introduce a catechetical series the Vatican will issue in preparation for the World Meeting of Families, to be held in Dublin in August. The series features seven video presentations with musical accompaniment. It will be made available on the web site of the dicastery—www.laityfamilyflife.va—in early February.

