Catholic World News

Vatican announces new academic post to study Christian, secular thought

January 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced the establishment of a new academic post, within the John Paul Pontifical Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences. The “Gaudium et Spes” chair, named for the Vatican II document, will be devoted to the study of ties between Christian and secular thought.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.