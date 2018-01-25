Catholic World News
Vatican announces new academic post to study Christian, secular thought
January 25, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced the establishment of a new academic post, within the John Paul Pontifical Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences. The “Gaudium et Spes” chair, named for the Vatican II document, will be devoted to the study of ties between Christian and secular thought.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!