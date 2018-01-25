Catholic World News

Kidnapped priest ransomed in DRC

January 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A priest who was abducted on January 22 in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been released, after the payment of ransom to unidentified kidnappers. Father Robert Masinda has been set free along with companions who were seized in the North Kivu province. Church officials believe that the kidnapping was motivated purely by desire for ransom, not related to current unrest in the country over the refusal of President Joseph Kabila to leave office.

