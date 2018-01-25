Catholic World News

Congo bishops: no violence occurred when police showed restraint

January 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A report by the Catholic bishops conference in the Democratic Republic of Congo has pinned responsibility for deadly violence on police who disrupted protest rallies on January 21. The protests were peaceful in most locations, said a spokesman for the bishops’ conference; the bloodshed occurred only when police attacked demonstrators. “Where the police behaved professionally, there were no incidents.”

