German bishops choose not to change the Lord’s Prayer

January 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Germany have chosen not to change the wording of the Lord’s Prayer, noting that the change could complicate ecumenical ties with Protestant groups using the traditional words. The German hierarchy had weighed a proposal to alter the phrase, “lead us not into temptation.” Pope Francis had said in December that the phrase was inaccurate, since God does not “push me into temptation.”

