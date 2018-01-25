Catholic World News
German bishops choose not to change the Lord’s Prayer
January 25, 2018
» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald
CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Germany have chosen not to change the wording of the Lord’s Prayer, noting that the change could complicate ecumenical ties with Protestant groups using the traditional words. The German hierarchy had weighed a proposal to alter the phrase, “lead us not into temptation.” Pope Francis had said in December that the phrase was inaccurate, since God does not “push me into temptation.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!