Senate, in 50-49 vote, approves Brownback as Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom
January 25, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Advocates for same-sex marriage opposed the nomination of the Kansas governor, a convert to Catholicism.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
