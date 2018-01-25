Catholic World News
Cardinal Burke, in new interview, laments growing confusion about fundamental truths
January 25, 2018
» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raymond Burke said that “what frightens me a great deal about the present situation of the Church is what I would call a politicization of Church life and of Church doctrine.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
