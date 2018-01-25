Catholic World News
American religious groups vary widely in their views of abortion
January 25, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: 47% of Catholics (and 57% of American adults) say that abortion should be legal in most or all circumstances. Unitarian Universalists (90%), atheists (87%), agnostics (87%), Jews (83%), and Buddhists (82%) support abortion by especially large majorities. On the other hand, large majorities of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Church of God, Assemblies of God, and Church of the Nazarene members are pro-life.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
