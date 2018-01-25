Catholic World News

Famed Roman Marian icon restored

January 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The icon of the Salus Populi Romani (Salvation of the Roman People) is venerated in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. Pope Francis will celebrate Mass there on January 28.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.