Catholic World News
Famed Roman Marian icon restored
January 25, 2018
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: The icon of the Salus Populi Romani (Salvation of the Roman People) is venerated in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. Pope Francis will celebrate Mass there on January 28.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!