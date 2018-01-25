Action Alert!
Catholic World News

India: prelates praise state government for protecting Catholic school from Hindu radicals

January 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh praised the state government for protecting a Catholic school from radicals who sought to perform Hindu rites on a Catholic school campus.

