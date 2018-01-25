Catholic World News
Yazidis who fled ISIS say they are very thankful for Pope’s support
January 25, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met with Yazidi refugees on January 24 and condemned the persecution of religious minorities.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!