Catholic World News

January 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope made his appeal following his January 24 general audience (text, video).

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!