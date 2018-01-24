Catholic World News

Pope meets with representatives of Iraq’s embattled Yazidis

January 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met in a private audience on January 24 with representatives of the Yazidi people, who have suffered persecution in Iraq and Syria under the rule of the Islamic State. The Pontiff expressed his sympathy for “the innocent victims of senseless and barbaric inhumanity.”

