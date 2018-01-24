Catholic World News

Congo’s Cardinal Monsengwo lashes out at government violence

January 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Voice of America

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo of Kinshasa denounced the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo for the violent attacks on peaceful demonstrators. The cardinal said that police brought military equipment to the January 21 demonstration, and treated citizens as hostile forces. “Are we now living in an open prison?” he asked.

The demonstrations—backed by the country’s Catholic bishops—were protesting the refusal of President Joseph Kabila’s refusal to leave office; his presidential mandate ended in December 2016.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.