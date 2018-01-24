Catholic World News
Pennsylvania nuns want court to hear their religious objections to natural gas pipeline on their land
January 24, 2018
» Continue to this story on NPR
CWN Editor's Note: A lower court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Adorers of the Blood of Christ.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!