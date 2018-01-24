Catholic World News

January 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston is president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!