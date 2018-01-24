Catholic World News
USCCB: urge lawmakers to find immediate solution for Dreamers
January 24, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: “The fate of nearly 1.8 million Dreamers remains uncertain as Congress has yet to reach a bipartisan deal to protect these youth,” according to the action alert. “Dreamers” is a reference to the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act, first introduced in Congress in 2001.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
