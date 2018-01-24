Catholic World News

USCCB: urge lawmakers to find immediate solution for Dreamers

January 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The fate of nearly 1.8 million Dreamers remains uncertain as Congress has yet to reach a bipartisan deal to protect these youth,” according to the action alert. “Dreamers” is a reference to the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act, first introduced in Congress in 2001.

