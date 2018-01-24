Action Alert!
Vatican diplomat: put human person at center of economic development

January 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Janusz Urbanczyk made his remarks at the 1st Preparatory Meeting of the 26th OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Economic and Environmental Forum.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
