Turkey’s Erdogan to visit Vatican, thank Pope for position on Jerusalem
January 24, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Turkish press describes the visit as a response to the Pontiff’s 2014 apostolic journey to Turkey.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
