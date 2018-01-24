Catholic World News

January 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Hurriyet Daily News

CWN Editor's Note: The Turkish press describes the visit as a response to the Pontiff’s 2014 apostolic journey to Turkey.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!