Catholic World News
Holy Land bishops denounce Israeli policy on African asylum seekers
January 24, 2018
» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem
CWN Editor's Note: The bishops noted that some asylum seekers from Eritrea and Sudan are victims of human trafficking. Those seeking asylum are offered two choices: imprisonment or departure.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 9:05 AM ET USA
The U.S. should consider redirecting aid from Israel to its neighbors who maintain refugee camps for asylum seekers. Eritrea and South Sudan have large Catholic populations.