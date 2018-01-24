Catholic World News

Holy Land bishops denounce Israeli policy on African asylum seekers

January 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops noted that some asylum seekers from Eritrea and Sudan are victims of human trafficking. Those seeking asylum are offered two choices: imprisonment or departure.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!