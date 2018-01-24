Catholic World News
Catholic retreats in Texas prisons bring healing
January 24, 2018
» Continue to this story on OSV Newsweekly
CWN Editor's Note: Click here for more information about Kolbe Prison Ministries.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!