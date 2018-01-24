Catholic World News

Patients dying in hospital corridors in England

January 24, 2018



CWN Editor's Note: 133 out of 137 hospitals recently reported an unsafe number of patients because of a flu epidemic, and 15% of emergency room patients are not being seen within four hours.

