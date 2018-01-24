Catholic World News

Resignations and appointments (1/23)

January 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignations of bishops in Italy and California ( Diocese of Stockton) for reasons of age and appointed their successors. The Pontiff also appointed a new Czech bishop.

