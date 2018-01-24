Catholic World News
Resignations and appointments (1/23)
January 24, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignations of bishops in Italy and California ( Diocese of Stockton) for reasons of age and appointed their successors. The Pontiff also appointed a new Czech bishop.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!