Leading Italian bishop calls for compassion toward migrants

January 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, the president of the bishops’ conference, made his remarks after a gubernatorial candidate said that “migrants threatened the white race” (according to the Italian news agency).

