Catholic World News
Leading Italian bishop calls for compassion toward migrants
January 24, 2018
» Continue to this story on ANSA
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, the president of the bishops’ conference, made his remarks after a gubernatorial candidate said that “migrants threatened the white race” (according to the Italian news agency).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
