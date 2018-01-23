Catholic World News

Priests, nuns arrested in Congo; Church leaders say protests will continue

January 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo took at least ten priests and two nuns into custody on January 21 as the government cracked down on public protests. Church officials charged that the government was trying to blame the march organizers for violence that erupted when police attacked demonstrators. Protests continue against President Joseph Kabila, who has refused to step down although his term expired more than a year ago.

