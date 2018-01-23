Catholic World News

Pope urges Davos forum: seek inclusive policies for global economy

January 23, 2018

In a message to the World Economic Forum at Davos, Pope Francis called for economic policies that protect human dignity, allow for broad access to economic opportunity, and promote family life.

In his message—addressed to Klaus Schwab, the chairman of the Davos gathering—the Pope criticized global economic models that “favor further fragmentation and individualism,” guided by “private interests and an ambition for profit at all costs.” He argued:

By rejecting a “throwaway” culture and a mentality of indifference, the entrepreneurial world has enormous potential to effect substantial change by increasing the quality of productivity, creating new jobs, respecting labor laws, fighting against public and private corruption and promoting social justice, together with the fair and equitable sharing of profits.

