Final ruling soon on Peruvian founder of troubled lay movement, Pope reveals

January 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: During his January 22 exchange with reporters on his flight from Peru to Rome, Pope Francis disclosed that a final Vatican ruling is imminent regarding abuse complaints against Luis Fernando Figari, the founder of the Sodality of Christian Life. The ruling will be “released in less than a month,” the Pontiff said. He said that although he did not know details, he understood that the findings were “very unfavorable” for Figari.

