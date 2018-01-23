Catholic World News

Dutch ethicist quits board that supervises euthanasia, citing non-consent of dementia patients

January 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on Life News

CWN Editor's Note: A Dutch medical ethicist has resigns from a committee that oversees the implementation of the law allowed for physician-assisted suicide. Berna van Baarsen, who has served for ten years on the committee, objected to a new law that allows for euthanasia without written consent in the case of patients who suffer from advanced dementia.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.