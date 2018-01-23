Catholic World News

Leader of Syro-Malabar Catholic Church sees resolution dispute over real-estate deals

January 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Alencherry, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, said that he foresees a successful resolution of the bitter disputes over real-estate transactions that have divided the faithful in India. The cardinal has encountered heavy criticism for selling property at what some consider extremely low prices. “There is no place for division among Catholics,” he said.

