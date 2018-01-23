Catholic World News

Fighting eases, but peace remains far away, says nuncio in Syria

January 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Zenari, the apostolic nuncio in Damascus, reports that artillery shelling is still a threat to the city’s Christians, although “violence has diminished” in the Syrian capital. He said that the country still faces a “very long” road to lasting peace.

