Number of Quebec parishes falls from 130 to 64 as reorganization continues

January 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Prior to a reorganization announced in 2011 by Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, the Archdiocese of Quebec had 216 parishes. On January 1, the number of parishes serving these 216 “local communities” was reduced from 130 to 64. In 2020, the number of parishes will fall to 37.

