Prelate welcomes House passage of Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act
January 23, 2018
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: The bill (H.R. 4712), sponsored by Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), passed the House in a 241-183 vote.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
