23 Italian Nativity scenes on display at Moscow cathedral

January 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Nativity scenes, which come the northern Italian region of Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, are described in the exhibit’s title as “ambassadors of peace and of ecumenical dialogue.” They are on display at the Russian Orthodox Cathedral of Christ the Savior through February 28.

