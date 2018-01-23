Catholic World News
Vatican conference on media and truth
January 23, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The conference, cosponsored by the Vatican’s Secretariat for Communication, begins on January 24 at Lourdes, France. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, will present an award in honor of Father Jacques Hamel, the French priest slain in 2016 while celebrating Mass.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
