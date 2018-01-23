Catholic World News

Vatican conference on media and truth

January 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The conference, cosponsored by the Vatican’s Secretariat for Communication, begins on January 24 at Lourdes, France. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, will present an award in honor of Father Jacques Hamel, the French priest slain in 2016 while celebrating Mass.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.